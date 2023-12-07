The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Mercer? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Mercer has averaged 17:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Mercer has a goal in six games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 23 games this season, Mercer has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mercer has an assist in four of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Mercer goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 23 Games 2 10 Points 1 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

