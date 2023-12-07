In the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Dillon Dube to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dube stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dube's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:52 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:03 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:07 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:21 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:40 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.