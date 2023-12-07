The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at home on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks have put up a 2-7-1 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 23 total goals (two power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 7.4%) while allowing 38 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+100)

Blackhawks (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 7-16-1 overall record.

Chicago has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 11 times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-3-1).

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in eight games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Blackhawks finished 6-11-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 25th 3.48 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 23rd 29.6 Shots 27.6 30th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 10.67% 29th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 26th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.