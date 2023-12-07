Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
When the Buffalo Sabres play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dylan Cozens find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken six shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Cozens' shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|17:10
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
