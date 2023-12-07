When the Buffalo Sabres play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dylan Cozens find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken six shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Cozens' shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:10 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

