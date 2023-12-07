Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Fancy a bet on Cozens? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Cozens vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:20 on the ice per game.

Cozens has a goal in four games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Cozens has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cozens has an assist in six of 24 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Cozens hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cozens Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 24 Games 5 12 Points 3 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.