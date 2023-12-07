On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Elias Lindholm going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Lindholm's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 23:05 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 17:40 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

