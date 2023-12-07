On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Elias Lindholm going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindholm stats and insights

  • In six of 25 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Lindholm's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 23:05 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 17:40 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.