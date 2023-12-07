Elias Lindholm will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lindholm's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Elias Lindholm vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 20:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In six of 25 games this year, Lindholm has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lindholm has a point in 10 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Lindholm's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 25 Games 2 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

