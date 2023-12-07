When the New Jersey Devils face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Erik Haula find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Haula's shooting percentage is 18.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

