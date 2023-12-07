The New Jersey Devils, including Erik Haula, are in action Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Haula's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Erik Haula vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula's plus-minus this season, in 13:11 per game on the ice, is +1.

Haula has scored a goal in six of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Haula has a point in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Haula has an assist in five of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Haula's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Haula has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 2 13 Points 2 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

