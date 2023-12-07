Will Erik Johnson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-3
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 5-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

