Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
Will Erik Johnson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 5-2
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
