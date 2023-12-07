The San Jose Sharks, including Fabian Zetterlund, take the ice Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Zetterlund? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Zetterlund has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Zetterlund has a goal in seven of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 26 games this season, Zetterlund has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 26 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zetterlund goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 3 10 Points 1 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

