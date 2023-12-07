Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Green County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Green County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Black Hawk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: South Wayne, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
