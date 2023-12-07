The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Hudson Fasching score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

Fasching's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

