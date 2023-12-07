Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iowa County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Iowa County, Wisconsin. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iowa County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Point High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Hazel Green, WI
- Conference: Southwest Wisconsin Activities League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.