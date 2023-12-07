Will Isak Rosen find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Isak Rosen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rosen stats and insights

Rosen is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Rosen has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

