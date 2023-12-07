Will Jack Hughes Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 7?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jack Hughes to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hughes stats and insights
- In eight of 18 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|18:32
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|27:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|23:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|22:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|3:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:57
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.