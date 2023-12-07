In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jack Hughes to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In eight of 18 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 18:32 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 27:16 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 23:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:41 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:09 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:11 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:40 Home L 5-3 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 3:55 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:57 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

