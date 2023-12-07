Jack Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Hughes vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Hughes has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In Hughes' 18 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Hughes has a point in 14 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points 10 times.

Hughes has an assist in 11 of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 18 Games 2 33 Points 1 10 Goals 0 23 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.