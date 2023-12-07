On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Jacob Bryson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jacob Bryson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bryson 2022-23 stats and insights

Bryson scored in one of 59 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Bryson produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bryson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 6-4 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:23 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

