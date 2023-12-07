Will Jacob Bryson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Jacob Bryson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jacob Bryson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bryson 2022-23 stats and insights
- Bryson scored in one of 59 games last season, and it was just a single goal.
- Bryson produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 3.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Bryson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|W 4-0
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
