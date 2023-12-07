Will Jacob MacDonald light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

MacDonald has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

MacDonald averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

