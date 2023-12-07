The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake McCabe score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through 16 games this season.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

McCabe has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

