When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jan Rutta light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

Rutta is yet to score through 21 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

Rutta has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 6-5 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:54 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

