Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Dickinson in that upcoming Blackhawks-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jason Dickinson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Dickinson has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 14:52 on the ice per game.

Dickinson has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dickinson has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 24 games this season, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Dickinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 3 13 Points 2 8 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

