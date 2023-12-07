Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be among those in action Thursday when his New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In one of 24 games this season, Pageau has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In eight of 24 games this season, Pageau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pageau has an assist in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Pageau hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 24 Games 5 9 Points 4 1 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

