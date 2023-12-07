Can we count on Jeff Skinner finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

Skinner has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

Skinner has scored five goals on the power play.

Skinner averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:50 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:17 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:57 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:15 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:57 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:00 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

