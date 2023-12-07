Jeff Skinner will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins face off on Thursday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Skinner available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jeff Skinner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Skinner has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Skinner has a point in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Skinner has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Skinner has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Skinner has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 5 20 Points 1 11 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

