Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 7?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jesper Bratt a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- In seven of 23 games this season, Bratt has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- On the power play, Bratt has accumulated four goals and 12 assists.
- He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Bratt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:42
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|20:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
