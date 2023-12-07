Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Bratt are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jesper Bratt vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In Bratt's 23 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Bratt has a point in 15 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points eight times.

Bratt has an assist in 13 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bratt's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Bratt Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 23 Games 2 28 Points 2 10 Goals 0 18 Assists 2

