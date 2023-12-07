The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

