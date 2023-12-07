For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is John-Jason Peterka a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

Peterka has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (three shots).

Peterka has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:35 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:23 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

