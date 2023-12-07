John-Jason Peterka will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins face off on Thursday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Peterka are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Peterka has averaged 16:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Peterka has a goal in 10 games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 26 games this season, Peterka has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Peterka has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 5 19 Points 2 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

