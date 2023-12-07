On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is John Tavares going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:05 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 16:59 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:09 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:15 Home L 6-3

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

