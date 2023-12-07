Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is John Tavares going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tavares stats and insights
- In seven of 22 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|16:15
|Home
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.