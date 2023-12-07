John Tavares will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Tavares are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

John Tavares vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In seven of 22 games this season, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tavares has a point in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 22 games this season, Tavares has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Tavares goes over his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Tavares has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 5 21 Points 6 7 Goals 0 14 Assists 6

