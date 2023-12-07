Will Jonas Siegenthaler Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 7?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jonas Siegenthaler light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Siegenthaler stats and insights
- Siegenthaler is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Siegenthaler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|26:55
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
