Jonathan Huberdeau will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Huberdeau against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 17:34 on the ice per game.

In four of 25 games this season, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Huberdeau has a point in 11 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 25 games this season, Huberdeau has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Huberdeau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 25 Games 2 15 Points 1 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

