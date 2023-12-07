For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jordan Oesterle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Oesterle has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Oesterle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 6-2 10/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 5-3

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

