Will Jordan Oesterle Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 7?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jordan Oesterle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Oesterle stats and insights
- Oesterle is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Oesterle has zero points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Oesterle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 5-3
Flames vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
