When the New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Julien Gauthier score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Gauthier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gauthier has no points on the power play.

Gauthier's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:58 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 13:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

