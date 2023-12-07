When the New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Julien Gauthier score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gauthier stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Gauthier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Gauthier has no points on the power play.
  • Gauthier's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:58 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 13:02 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.