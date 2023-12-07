Will Justin Bailey Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 7?
Can we count on Justin Bailey scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bailey stats and insights
- Bailey is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 71 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
