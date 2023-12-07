Can we count on Justin Bailey scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

  • Bailey is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 71 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

