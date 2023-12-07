Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westosha Central High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
