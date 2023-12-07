Will Kevin Bahl Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 7?
Should you wager on Kevin Bahl to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bahl stats and insights
- Bahl is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Bahl has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bahl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|19:12
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.