Will Kevin Korchinski light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Korchinski stats and insights

  • Korchinski has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Korchinski's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:48 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.