On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Kevin Labanc going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Labanc has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-3
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

