Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Kevin Labanc going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Labanc has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.