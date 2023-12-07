Will Kyle Burroughs Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 7?
In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Kyle Burroughs to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Burroughs stats and insights
- Burroughs is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- Burroughs has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 71 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Burroughs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.