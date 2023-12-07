In the upcoming game against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Kyle Okposo to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Okposo has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).

Okposo has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:39 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:37 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

