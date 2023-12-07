In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Kyle Palmieri to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:48 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

