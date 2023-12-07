The New York Islanders, with Kyle Palmieri, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to bet on Palmieri's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus this season, in 17:41 per game on the ice, is -5.

In six of 24 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has a point in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Palmieri has an assist in seven of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Palmieri goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 24 Games 4 14 Points 3 6 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

