The New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) at T-Mobile Arena on December 7, 2023.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Los Angeles is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Lakers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.

The Lakers record only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Pelicans give up (113.4).

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, New Orleans has an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.

The Pelicans put up only 1.6 more points per game (114.6) than the Lakers give up (113.0).

New Orleans has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 113.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 111.2 points per contest.

At home, Los Angeles is allowing 13.0 fewer points per game (106.5) than when playing on the road (119.5).

In terms of total threes made, the Lakers have played worse in home games this season, sinking 9.6 threes per game, compared to 10.1 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.3% mark in road games.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans average 117.4 points per game, 6.2 more than on the road (111.2). On defense they allow 113.2 points per game at home, 0.4 less than on the road (113.6).

In 2023-24 New Orleans is allowing 0.4 fewer points per game at home (113.2) than away (113.6).

The Pelicans pick up 4.5 more assists per game at home (28.2) than on the road (23.7).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Anthony Davis Questionable Abductor LeBron James Questionable Calf Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Heel

Pelicans Injuries