Luke Hughes will be among those on the ice Thursday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a bet on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 19:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Hughes has a goal in four of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hughes has a point in 11 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 23 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 30th in the NHL.

