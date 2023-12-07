Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 7?
Should you bet on MacKenzie Weegar to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- In six of 25 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Weegar averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.2%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Weegar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|23:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:53
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|24:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|24:08
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-2
Flames vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
