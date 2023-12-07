For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Marc-Edouard Vlasic a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:34 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

