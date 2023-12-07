When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Marc Staal light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Staal has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

